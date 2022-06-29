Inventory Songket motifs, elements as intangible cultural heritage, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (June 29): Songket motifs and elements in Malaysia can be inventoried as intangible cultural heritage (ICH), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this will help ensure that their original forms remain identifiable.

“As an inventoried ICH, a songket motif like ‘Pucuk Rebung’ will always be identifiable as ‘Pucuk Rebung’, no matter how it may be incorporated into a digital design or textile pattern. We’ll be able to safeguard its history and cultural value, so its origins aren’t lost with derivatives and variations,” he said during the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Humanity and Community Awards here last night.

“Not only that, but because songket is seen across different regions, its existence can promote and help develop intercultural dialogue, which then encourages mutual respect for different cultures. This ultimately, is one of the benefits of having ICH in the first place. It allows us, as a people, to be cognisant that we aren’t so different from each other, no matter where we come from.”

Abdul Karim said Kuching is incredibly honoured host the inaugural ICH Humanity and Community Awards by Unesco’s International, Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region (ICHCAP).

“We’re a small dot on the equator, so to be the focal point and launch pad for these awards in the Asia Pacific is surely going into the history books for us,” he said.

The awards celebrate and recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the development and sustainability of ICH in Malaysia.

According to Abdul Karim, although the ICH concept has existed for some time, many aren’t aware of its importance.

“We want to develop this awareness, and appreciation for ICH in Malaysia — not only among the public, but also in organisations that may have some access or contact with forms of ICH. We want the general public and communities to know that our ICH is something to be treasured and safeguarded.

“In this sense, the ICH Awards presents itself as a way to introduce and highlight the concept and importance of safeguarding ICH to the community,” he said.

Last night’s awards were specifically to recognise efforts of those promoting, preserving, and safeguarding the weaving tradition of songket, which was recognised as an ICH by Unesco in 2021.

Abdul Karim said for the most part, the production of songket is better highlighted in Peninsular Malaysian states such as Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Sarawak is better known for our pepper. So, we are very proud to say that we have songket practitioners in Sarawak, making Songket Sarawak a style of songket that is intrinsic to this East Malaysian state.”

He said most people are unaware that songket has its own set of patterns, or that those patterns are seen in songket styles across regions.

“This, then tells us that historically, Songket is not an artform only practised in Malaysia. Though we might not know exactly who first created Songket, we do know that the art is practised and utilised by people from different areas in the Nusantara region.

“With that in mind, the need to preserve and safeguard those original songket motifs, elements, and designs, which have been passed down through generations, comes to the forefront. And this is where the safeguarding of ICH, in Unesco’s Convention 2003 steps in,” he said.

He added the ICH Community Awards would hopefully encourage interest in future generations to learn about songket, appreciate its cultural value, and sustain its existence in the world.