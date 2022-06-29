KPDNHEP issues list of chicken, egg prices for S’wak effective July 1

KUCHING (June 29): The retail prices of standard chicken in Sarawak have been capped from RM9.80 to RM12.90 per kilogramme depending on the district, effective July 1 to August 31.

In a list released by the the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) around 7.20pm on its Facebook page, that retail prices of standard chicken in Kuching, Lundu, Bau, Serian, Simunjan, Samarahan, Asajaya, Sibu, Kanowit, Selangau, Miri, Marudi, Bintulu, Tatau, Sebauh, Sarikei, Julau, Pakan, Meradong, Mukah, Dalat, Matu and Daro are fixed at RM9.80 per kilogramme.

It will be RM10.50 per kilogramme in Sri Aman, Saratok, Betong and Lubok Antu.

For Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song and Belaga, the retail price per kilogramme is RM11.40.

Limbang and Lawas will see the highest retail price at RM12.90 per kilogramme.

For super chicken, retail prices are in the range of RM10.80 per kilogramme in most districts, while some would see RM11.50, RM12.40 and RM13.90 per kilogramme.

As for live chickens, retail prices range between RM6.80 and RM8.60 per kilogramme.

Grade A eggs are mostly priced at 47 sen each at the retail level in most districts, but those in Limbang and Lawas will be paying 49 sen per egg, while those in Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song and Belaga will pay up to 50 sen per egg.

Grade B eggs range between 45 sen and 48 sen each, and Grade C eggs between 43 sen and 46 sen each.