Licence fee exemption period for tourism operators, tour guides extended to Dec 31

PUTRAJAYA (June 29): The government has agreed to extend the licence fee exemption period for tourism operators and tour guides who applied for renewal from tomorrow (June 30) until December 31, 2022.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) in a statement today said the decision was made based on the government’s concern towards tourism operators and tour guides who are still affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This initiative is part of the assistance provided by the government to help businesses survive and help companies to rise again following the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Motac.

The ministry also said the fee exemption for licence renewal until December 31, 2021 involved 3,419 tour companies totalling RM5.676 million.

“With the extension of the initiative, Motac hopes that eligible tourism operators and tour guides will take advantage of the opportunity given to apply for renewal within the set period according to the expiration date of their respective licences,” it said.

Previously, the ministry had granted the fee exemption from January 1 to June 30, 2021, from July 1 to December 31, 2021 and from January 1 to June 30. – Bernama