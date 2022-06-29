Luno appoints Pandelela as brand ambassador for digital financial literacy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): A regulated digital asset exchange in Malaysia, known as Luno, has launched its latest campaign called ‘Move with Luno’ by appointing national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong as one of its brand ambassadors to educate Malaysians on the understanding of digital assets and dispel common misconceptions around cryptocurrencies.

According to Luno, their latest campaign aims to inspire Malaysians to progress in their personal finance journeys to reach financial fitness.

“This campaign also aims to empower Malaysians to build their understanding of digital assets and investing as part of financial literacy, and will use education to dispel common misconceptions around cryptocurrencies.

“Brand ambassadors will share their personal finance journeys, and how they incorporate Luno into their investment plans,” said a press release by Luno yesterday.

The campaign was launched by Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah together with Luno’s APAC general manager David Low recently.

Low said Luno is incredibly proud of their ‘Move with Luno’ campaign which empowers Malaysians to improve their personal finances through improved education and understanding of digital assets.

“Luno is committed to supporting financial literacy in Malaysia, and the campaign builds on our heritage of providing a safe, secure and easy pathway to investment in digital assets like Bitcoin for everyday Malaysians.

“To date, we have over 700,000 customers in Malaysia and we are committed to continue providing more Malaysians with the resources to meet their financial goals through investing in digital assets safely and securely with Luno,” said Low.

Thus as interest in digital assets as an alternative or complementary investment strategy to achieve financial goals is on the rise, ‘Move with Luno’ will inspire and guide Malaysians looking to grow and preserve their wealth, he added, pointing out that this is where Luno comes in to nurture Malaysians with the right resources to learn about digital assets.

Low also said the ‘Move with Luno’ initiatives have been specifically designed to meet the growing demand for digital assets – from individuals looking to kick start their investment journey to crypto beginners looking to build their education and understanding of digital assets.

Apart from Pandela, another well-known athlete who was appointed brand ambassador for Luno is Mohamad Zaquan Adha, a veteran Malaysian national footballer who made more than 40 appearances for the country.