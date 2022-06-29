Minister: Verify furada visa’s authenticity before leaving for pilgrimage

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): Muslims in the country are advised to be cautious with offer of furada visa to perform the haj pilgrimage.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said this was to prevent them from becoming victims of fraud by irresponsible parties offering fake haj packages.

“The furada visa is not issued by Tabung Haji (TH). Verify first, if offered furada visa. Make sure that the visa is genuine and there is a flight and accommodation before leaving,” he told Bernama.

The furada visa is a haj visa that is obtained by dealing directly with the Saudi Arabian Embassy and does not involve the haj quota of a country.

A previous report by Bernama stated that based on an online survey, there are a number of promotions by irresponsible parties offering haj packages on furada visa.

The packages offered range from RM38,000 to RM56,000 with advance payment of RM15,000 for visa arrangements. — Bernama