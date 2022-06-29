Mohamaddin ‘came in alone, and he left alone’ – Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Lahad Datu member of parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi’s departure from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) does not jeopardise the unity within the party.

Lahad Datu Bersatu division chief Haji Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan said that this was because Mohamaddin entered Bersatu alone and did not bring any of his supporters with him.

“He came in alone, and he left alone, too,” said Abdul Hakim.

Mohamaddin, who joined Bersatu in November last year after leaving Warisan, announced his decision to leave the party on June 28 and he will become an independent member of parliament and state assemblymanbdor Segama.

Abdul Hakim added that from the start, they welcomed Mohamaddin with open arms with the hope that he would be able to help the party and the constituents in Lahad Datu.

“We needed support from all, and particularly from him who is the people’s representative,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday which was held to answer the allegations made by Mohamaddin a day earlier as his reasons for quitting Bersatu.

To Mohamaddin’s claim of not being given a role to strengthen Bersatu in Lahad Datu, Abdul Hakim said that Mohamaddin was a committee member of the Lahad Datu Bersatu division as the party constitution has stated that any people’s representative automatically becomes the division committee member.

“I am not really sure about the role he is implying to because as a parliamentarian and a state assemblyman, he must be aware of his role as the representative of the people. That is his main role. If he can play his role to serve and help the people he represents, he will be able to indirectly help to strengthen the party,” said Abdul Hakim.

He also asked Mohamaddin whether he frequently visited his constituents to hear about their plight.

“How many of the people’s problems has he resolved? The people has voted for him and hence, he should know his true role.

“We know there are many problems plaguing the people at the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency and Segama state constituency that need resolving such as housing, clean water supply, kampong roads and bridges, hardcore poverty, including parents needing help for their children to continue studying and various other people’s problems that a people’s representative must address.

“In reality, he has already been given his true role and he should have endeavored to find the solutions. What other role was he demanding when he cannot even carry his main role as the people’s representative?” said Abdul Hakim.

Mohamaddin also claimed that he was promised the role to lead the party at the Lahad Datu division.

On this allegation, Abdul Hakim replied that Mohamaddin was a seasoned politician who has been in Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Warisan and Bersatu, and hence, should be aware that he has to offer himself as a candidate and contest for a party position during the party selection.

“Today, after the last party selection, I was elected as the division chief. And it is my responsibility to manage the party and its members,” said Abdul Hakim.

“If he wants to be the division chief, he must contest in the coming party election. He has to wait and be patient until the election,”he said.

Abdul Hakim also replied to Mohamaddin’s allegation that his supporters who helped his victory in the last general election were sidelined by the party.

“The truth is only Datuk Mohamaddin joined Bersatu last November. He was alone, while his supporters who helped him win are still in their original party which is Warisan with some continuing to hold position in the party. So how can they be sidelined by Bersatu when they are not in Bersatu but are still holding positions in their old party? ”

He also claimed that 500 membership forms were given to be filled, yet none were returned.

“So, what has been rejected?” he queried.

As for Mohamaddin’s claim of not being given an allocation, Abdul Hakim reminded of the MP allocation for his constituency that he has received.

Present with Abdul Hakim at the press conference were Lahad Datu Armada chief Razee Abdulham and Mizma Appehdullah who is Lahad Datu Srikandi division head.