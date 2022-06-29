Motorcyclist hurt after hitting stationary lorry

KUCHING (June 29): A motorcyclist, 24, is being warded at Sarawak General Hospital after he rear-ended a stationary lorry at the Kuching-Samarahan expressway around 9am today.

According to a witness, the motorcyclist who suffered injuries to his head was sent to the hospital by an ambulance.

It is also believed that the motorcyclist was on his way to work when he met with the accident.

At the time of writing, it is understood that he is still unconscious and receiving treatment at the hospital.

The lorry driver was not physically injured in the accident.