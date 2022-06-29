New event for dragon boat race due to good response

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), the organiser of the 7th Sabah International Dragon Boat Race has decided to introduce a new event – the Huazong President Cup to the race.

FCAS President Tan Sri T.C Goh said under the new event, the organiser would invite the various leading Chinese organisations in the country which include Penang Chinese Assembly Hall, The Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak, Huazong Youth, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI), The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK), The Federation of Chinese Associations Tawau, and FCAS to participate in the race.

Goh who is also the President of The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) explained that the Huazong President Cup is a new attempt to boost participation for the race and to further enhance cultural exchange among the Chinese organisations in the country. He added that if it turns out to be successful, it would be made a permanent feature for the annual race.

He announced this after presiding over the meeting of the organising committee for the dragon boat race, on Wednesday.

Also in attendance were FCAS deputy president cum organising chairman for the race, Datuk Susan Wong, its vice presidents Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, David Chan Chun Ket and Ng Young Wah, secretary-general Datuk Yong Soo Pin, treasurer-general Chen Ee Sheng and women chief Shirley Wong.

Goh acknowledged that the persisting Covid-19 pandemic and its ongoing travel restrictions which are currently still being enforced in many countries have inevitably reduced the number of overseas participation.

However, it has received an encouraging response from 140 domestic teams.

Among the contingents are from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak and Sabah, which is the largest contingent comprising 68 teams, who will be competing in the 10 different events.

Besides this year’s dragon boat race also received encouraging response from the various Chinese assembly halls in the country including Sarawak, Trengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Negeri Semnilan, Melaka, Perak, and Penang, which will be sending around 200 observers.

The race, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held from July 1 to 3 at the Likas Bay here. It will be officially launched by Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, in the presence of the various Sabah Cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

The Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang will be in attendance and officiate at one of its key side events i.e. the Rice Dumpling and Sabah Cuisines Tasting Fair.