New international port to be built in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): A new international port in Kudat is currently in the works, revealed Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung, who is also the Sabah Works Minister, said his ministry is conducting study on establishing an international port in Kudat that could compete with the ports in Hong Kong, Klang and Singapore.

He said the Kudat Port will create job opportunities and boost the industries and economy of Sabah.

“We will work on materializing the plan next year,” he said when officiating at the declaration of Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu Port and signing of port concession agreement between Sabah Ports Authority (LPPS) with POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd and POIC Logistics Sdn Bhd at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Wednesday.

The POIC Lahad Port has been in operation since 2013, albeit restricted to the cargo of investors at the industrial park. The signing of concession agreement and declaration have made the port public and open to regional and global market.

Bung said POIC Lahad Datu attracted RM3.5 billion domestic and foreign investments to date.

“With the declaration, POIC Lahad Datu Port will significantly increase its opportunities in export and attract investors to Lahad Datu.”

He said the port will open up to international users with POIC’s cooperation with regional shipping and logistics players such as Pelindo IV, Shandong Port Overseas Development and South Korea’s Dongnam A Circulator Co. Ltd.

“Busan-based Dongnam is expected to POIC Lahad Datu is expected to tap into the potential of natural sources in the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region by making Lahad Datu a base with South Korean technology.

“The cooperation between POIC Sabah with China Construction Bank (CCB), a giant state-owned banking institution in China, will help draw investors from the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister cum Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the State Government hoped to increase the volume of container ships to Sabah following the declaration of POIC Lahad Datu Port.

“If there are more container ships coming, the prices of goods will be reduced.”

On the proposed new international airport in Lahad Datu, Joachim said the site for the project has been identified but further study needs to be conducted.

Adding on, POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee said the international airport was proposed by POIC.

“It is now at the Works Ministry’s stage. The proposal is included in the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) plan but we need to conduct study on the site and feasibility,” he said.

Also present were LPPS deputy chairman Hajah Aminah Hj Johan and POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Fredian Gan.