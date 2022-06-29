Over 30 bodybuilders to vie for Mr Sarawak 2022 this Saturday

MIRI (June 29): Thirty-two bodybuilders from all over Sarawak will flex their muscles at the 56th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships, to be stage at Boulevard Shopping Mall here this Saturday.

Miri Division Bodybuilding Association (MDBBA) president Cheyenne Muris said there would be nine categories – Classic Physique Below 170cm, Classic Physique Above 170cm, Masters, Flyweight, Bantamweight, Lightweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight and Middleweight.

The winner of each category would automatically be selected to represent Sarawak at this year’s Mr Malaysia championships to be held in Alor Setar, Kedah in August.

“We will also give away prizes to the ‘Best Poser’ and ‘Champion of Champions’ titleholders,” Cheyenne told a press conference yesterday.

He also revealed that among the event highlights would be former Mr Malaysia champion, Awang Mohd Azizul Ghani of Kuching, who is making a comeback.

Adding on, Cheyenne said he and his team were grateful that the state-level championships could finally be staged after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) president Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is also Mayor of Kuching South, is expected to attend the event.

Also present at the press conference yesterday were MDBBA secretary Martha Mervy Kulen and acting treasurer Abdul Muzafar Bujang Zainudin, as well as Mr Miri 2022 titleholder Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul and fellow bodybuilder Chong Hien Yung.