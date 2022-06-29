Petronas Dagangan’s storage sales to eliminate unfavourable price movements

KUCHING (June 29): Analysts are upbeat after Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) signed six additional agreements to sell its working inventory and deadstock in the storage tank at selected fuel terminals to Petco Trading Labuan Company Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned unit of Petroliam Nasional Bhd, for RM132.93 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, a total of 14 selected fuel terminals have been identified for new operating model (NOM) implementation to be executed in phases based on product and operational readiness.

“PDB has agreed to sell the working inventory and deadstock to Petco Trading Labuan (PTLCL) with individual contracts entered in phases for the 14 fuel terminals,” it said in the filing to the bourse on Tuesday.

The NOM implementation is in respect of Senari Independent Oil Terminal, Tanjung Manis Central Oil Distribution Terminal, Klang Valley Distribution Fuel Terminal, PST Tawau Fuel Terminal, PST Bintulu Fuel Terminal and Kuala Lumpur International Airport Aviation Terminal.

“With this project, Petco Trading Labuan has taken over the ownership of all inventories, managing the inventory management processes and shipments for PDB at the selected terminals,” it said.

By managing the end-to-end inventory management processes, Petco Trading Labuan would be able to optimise and ensure the product is more competitive for PDB.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) affirmed that this latest SPA is part of improving PDB’s product supply chain operations efficiency from refineries to terminals through Project Drive Optimisation Value (DOVE) in May 2020; of which the key element of the project is PDB no longer owning inventory in selected terminals, henceforth transferring the management and ownership of all inventories to PTCL.

“PDB will then be able to eliminate exposure of unfavourable Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS) movement – ensuring PDB’s product cost to be competitive and reflective of current market prices,” it said in its review.

“Once the transaction is completed, PTLC will be taking over the ownership, as well as managing the planning and shipments for PDB at the aforementioned terminals.”

By managing the end-to-end inventory management processes, MIDF Research saw that PTLC will be able to optimise and ensure the competitiveness of the product for PSB.

“Considering that this transaction is part of PDB’s effort to manage its inventories to be more efficient in the future, we opine that the sale and transfer of said inventories will assist in reducing lag loss on the back of an expected gradual downtrend of MOPS prices.

“We believe that this sale of inventories could assist in fulfilling the growing local demand for fuel oil, as the impact of the pandemic on tourism, travelling and transportation has mostly diminished.

“Additionally, eliminating unfavourable MOPS price movement could rebalance the fuel prices to a more stable and fixed price in case of ailing fuel prices in the rising inflation situation and tightened supply.

“We remain sanguine on PDB’s future performance on the back of the positive atmosphere of the energy sector as a whole.”