‘Queen Tribute Concert’ to be staged at BCCK this July 30

KUCHING (June 29): Front Asia Row will host a ‘Queen Tribute Concert’ this July 30, featuring live performances by international artistes such as Alfred Ayal – also known as ‘Freddie Mercury of Indonesia, and Alif Putra, who is dubbed as ‘Steve Vai of Singapore’.

To be staged at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), the ‘I Want To Break Free!’ showcase will also have local talents such as Dewi Seriestha, Mathew Ngau and Michael King in its line-up.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah performed the official launch of the concert at Waterfront Hotel here yesterday, where deputy ministers Dato Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan were also present.

At the press conference held later, Front Row Asia managing director Ameerah Alsree said the concert would aim to bring positive changes within Sarawak’s music industry with the revival of live events and proactive activities.

“Now with the endemic phase and the international borders have reopened, the time has come for Sarawak to be the destination for proper live music events, and we are ready to rock Kuching with the ‘Queen Tribute Concert.

“Moreover, Front Row Asia is working closely with several organisations to make the concert an unforgettable experience, most notably the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art Sarawak,” she said.

Adding on, Ameerah said during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when all live shows were suspended, Front Row came up with the idea of running the ‘Unlock Your Talent’ and ‘Music Must Go On’ (MMGO) programmes where all performances went online.

“There’s always been a charitable element in the MMGO, right from the start, and we have decided to make it the official philanthropic division of Front Row.

“The MMGO will be run as a separate body, seeking to support the community of musicians via various activities, focusing on shows, gigs, music lessons, and provision of musical instruments and so on.

“Parts of the proceeds from the sales of the Queen Tribute Concert tickets will go towards MMGO.

“MMGO would be sustained as a full-fledged ‘Music Aid Movement’, as some of the main contributions come from organisations and individuals through funding and other resources,” she said, announcing later that Miss Malaysia/World 2018 Larissa Ping would be the patron for MMGO.

For ticket purchase, go to this Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC)’s link: https://sdengage.sarawak.digital/events/i-want-to-break-free-a-queen-tribute-concert.

There are four types of tickets, with prices ranging from RM88 to RM500. To know more, visit https://www.frontrow.asia/.

Also present at the press conference were Sacofa managing director and chief executive officer Mohamed Zaid Zaini, SDEC chief operating officer Malseni Jamal, TV Sarawak deputy chief officer Rizal Zulkapli, and Merdeka Waterfront Hotel Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Steve Ng.