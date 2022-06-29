Santubong areas to experience scheduled water supply interruption due to upgrading work

KUCHING (June 29): There will be a scheduled water supply interruption in some parts of Santubong next week – from 10pm on July 5 to 5am on July 6.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said in a work notice that this is to enable upgrading work.

Areas affected are Jalan Sultan Tengah, including Bandar Baru Samariang, Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Pasir Pandak, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Bedaun, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Kampung Buntal, Kampung Sungai Jaong, and Kampung Santubong.

The notice said the appointed contractor will carry out pipeline connection work at the Samariang Booster Pump Station.

Following the connection work, a recovery period is expected between 5am and 10am on July 6.

Consumers are advised to keep an adequate supply of water for daily use throughout the supply interruption period.

JBALB said it regrets any inconvenience caused.

For any complaints, enquiries, or information related to the work, contact JBALB Kuching on 019-8047342 (WhatsApp) or the JBALB Sarawak Call Centre on 082-2622211.