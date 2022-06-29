Sarawak can be kingmaker again in GE15, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak could potentially be the kingmaker again when it comes to forming the next federal government in contrast to political parties in Peninsular Malaysia, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said based on the current situation of the political landscape in the peninsula, there is no party there holding a firm ground in establishing a solid majority to form a government.

“As far as Sarawak is concerned, take a look at our previous state election, our strong solidarity among ourselves reflects the situation, where 92.6 per cent of Sarawakians supported the ruling party Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said at a press conference for Front Row Asia’s Queen Tribute Concert at a hotel here yesterday.

He expressed confidence that GPS will be able to win all 31 parliamentary seats in the state in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

“With that number of seats, we will be the one who stabilises the country because there wouldn’t be any party that would have a solid majority to form a government.

“And that is where Sarawak will have to be to lend a hand to stabilise (the federal government), which we have done with the present government.

“If it’s not because of (MPs) from Sarawak, we would not have this present government at length, to create a majority in the Parliament,” he added.

In that regard, Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president, said politicians should stay firm on their values and uphold their principles.

“You cannot support this today and support another thing tomorrow. If it comes to a point where the politicians would support Anwar (Ibrahim), and then support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and then support Dato Sri Ismail Sabri, there must be something wrong with it.”

Earlier, when asked about how tourism in Sarawak would be affected by the rising cost of living, Abdul Karim highlighted that Sarawak was not immune to the repercussion of the inflated market.

“What is going on, it’s not only happening in Sarawak, as there are many factors involved, (namely) with the war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine being the major supplier for wheat and sunflower oil, and the sanction on Russia.

“It is not surprising to see the cost of living going up and having a significant effect on the spending power of the ‘rakyat’ (citizens), in which we need to control our spending,” he said.