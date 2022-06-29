SEDC to set up corned beef processing plant

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is setting up a corned beef processing plant with a capacity of producing 18,000 cans per day.

Its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain made the announcement in his speech during his visit to the Halal Abbatoir Complex in Siburan yesterday.

“This corned beef processing plant is fully designed by our in-house project management team and is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2023, God-willing,” he said.

Abdul Aziz was accompanying Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and members of Sarawak Islamic Council’s (MIS) halal committee during the visit to the abattoir.

With a vision to lead the development of agriculture and food industry in the state, Abdul Aziz said he is optimistic that the SEDC Agro sector can be a supplier of affordable high quality protein in the country.

While he did not reveal where the plant will be located, it could likely be within the Halal Abattoir Complex.

Touching on the abattoir, he said it was built on a site of 6.37 acres out of the total 20 acres set aside for the complex in 2018 and completed in November 2019.

“The slaughtering capacity of this place is 100 cows, 50 goats and 50 deer per day, and apart from that, its feedlot capacity is for 1,000 cows at a time,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said SEDC has played an important role in the industrial, commercial and socio-economic development of Sarawak for the past 50 years.

This is because SEDC is involved not only in property development, tourism sector and socio-economic development activities, but also in the agro and food industry, he pointed out.

Also present during the event were MIS president Datu Misnu Taha, and Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak (Jais) director Khalidi Ibrahim.