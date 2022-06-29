Shell Malaysia: RON95 shortage in Kuching due to ‘logistical challenges’

KUCHING (June 29): Shell Malaysia has confirmed that a few stations in Kuching experienced a shortage of RON95 over the weekend due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

“We are working to restore RON95 supply to these impacted stations and expect the supply situation to normalise very soon.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and we remain committed to provide quality services to all our customers together with our retailers,” its media relations told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

An observation made yesterday by the newspaper’s Malay sister daily, Utusan Borneo found that several petrol stations in the city have run out of the RON95 fuel since Monday night.

In its survey, it also discovered that the price of RON95 was still at RM2.05 per litre.

“The cause behind the shortage is yet to be ascertained,” the news report said.

A petrol station worker told Utusan Borneo that her workplace had been getting huge demand for RON95 since May.

“I suspect that the high demand for RON 95 may stem from the fear (among consumers) of a sudden surge in the price of the petrol soon,” said the worker, who requested to remain anonymous.