Sibu man fined RM4,000 for slashing neighbour with machete

SIBU (June 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM4,000 in default five months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt against his neighbour using a machete.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar convicted Abang Zapril Abang Mohaidi, 37, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or with any two such punishments.

Based on the charge sheet, he hurt his 46-year-old neighbour using a machete, which is a scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapon Act 1958 on June 25 at 3.55pm at Jalan Masjid here.

According to the facts of the case, three policemen went to the scene after they received a report about a fight at Jalan Masjid.

They arrested Mohd Syukri and also seized a machete.

A police investigation later found he had slashed the victim with a machete following a misunderstanding between them.

The misunderstanding occurred due to the victim’s allegation that Mohd Syukri had thrown a stone into his house.

A doctor treating the victim confirmed he suffered a laceration on his right elbow.

Mohd Syukri, who was unrepresented by counsel, failed to pay the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case.