Swift action by Miri traffic cops saves car-hit hawk-eagle

MIRI (June 29): Swift action by traffic policemen saved a hawk-eagle, which was hit by a car while flying low over Jalan Dato Sri Joseph Balan Seling here on Monday.

Lance corporals Mohd Azimi Putra and Hairi Bain, together with constables Ajika Kasim and Abd Syukur Gapare from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of Miri police headquarters, were on duty at the area that day when the incident occurred.

“The traffic policemen immediately sent the bird to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment.

“After that, it was taken to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Miri regional office for further monitoring.

“We would like to thank and congratulate the policemen for their swift action in rescuing the bird,” said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in an update on its official Facebook page yesterday.

The SFC had identified the species of the bird of prey as ‘changeable hawk-eagle’.

The news and its accompanying photos were published by PDRM and SFC on their Facebook pages, which garnered huge positive reactions from netizens, many of whom praised the traffic policemen and hailed their swift action as ‘a very noble act’.

“Thank you to Miri traffic police team members who not only help to ensure the safety of road users and traffic, but also rescue the eagle,” wrote SFC Miri Region on Facebook.