Unesco centre presents Premier with Humanity Award

KUCHING (June 29): Unesco’s International, Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region (ICHCAP) has presented Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with the Humanity Award.

ICHCAP director-general Kim Jisung presented the award to the Premier of Sarawak for his visionary guidance and exemplary leadership towards the development of intangible cultural heritage in Sarawak.

During the inaugural ICH Humanity and Community Awards ceremony last night, ICHCAP also presented Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah with a Humanity Award for his outstanding work, innovative ideas, and exceptional drive in safeguarding the ICH of Sarawak.

Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang received a Humanity Award (The Most Felicitous) for innovation and promotion of Songket Sarawak.

A total of 30 other individuals received Community Awards for their dedication and contribution towards sustaining the beautiful craft of Songket Sarawak.

They are Siti Hawa Saleh, Sahad Musili, Norzianah Adam, Mastuyah Ladi, Salmiah Aba, Jauyah Kipli, Siti Ardzina Zemi, Jaenah Ojeh, Halimah Omar, Siti Hasma Husaini, Jaoyah Razali, Akmarwati Bujang, Sa’anah Suhaili, Ramtiniwaiti Ramlee, Kersom Abu Bakar, Habibah Ahim, Dayang Aminah Awang Ahim, Dayang Masnah Awang Ahim, Mariam Kadir, Masparina Salleh, Nor Madiah Salleh, Zainab Abdulah, Hasline Bujang, Noraini Taham, Kertinah Abdul Karim, Masni Tangah, Rozita Adam, Dayang Norsalam Pengiran Persih, Dayang Masalmah Abang Nor Salleh, and Faridah Pea.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is the first to host the awards, which aim to encourage those who practise forms of intangible cultural heritage such as Songket Sarawak, so that they may be able to sustain and refine their practices.

“The event presents an opportunity for us to brand an ICH like Songket Sarawak so that it may be recognised at the global level,” he said.

He also believed ICH can play an integral part in maintaining cultural diversity, especially in times of rapidly growing globalisation.

“Borders blurred, and cultures mixed, but at the same time we want our rich culture to be still prominent and not lost in the forces of advancement.

“We want to be able to safeguard elements like our oral traditions, and uniquely diverse dance and musical forms, so that they may be a reference for our future generations.

“We want our people to know that they have intangible cultural heritages and take pride in them,” he said.

Having an intricate art like songket recognised by Unesco as an ICH not only endows it with social importance, but also economic significance, he added.