Arrest of Sabah leader over fake IC selling: Leave no stone unturned, says CM

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): The State Government is deeply concerned with the arrest of a political party leader for alleged involvement in the selling of fake identification documents in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor wants the authorities not to leave any stone unturned in the investigations of the case.

“If found to be true, the suspect and his syndicate members must face the full brunt of the law,” he said in a brief statement here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was commenting on the announcement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin about the arrest of the political party leader under Section 420 of the Penal Code on Thursday.