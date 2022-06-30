Beggars among 98 foreigners detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Ninety-eight illegal immigrants, street kids and beggars were detained by authorities in an integrated operation in the state capital on Wednesday.

City Hall Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the 7am operation, dubbed ‘Operasi Bersepadu Kanak-Kanak dan Pengemis Jalanan’ was carried out following public complaints of the increase of illegal immigrants, street kids and beggars around the state capital.

Noorliza said 105 people were rounded up by authorities before 98 were held as they were without any documents.

Those arrested were 13 men, 27 women, 26 boys and 32 girls.

“After detaining and recording their information, they were transported to Semporna in three buses on the same day,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Noorliza said similar operation will be conducted and thanked the agencies, namely the National Security Council, the Royal Malaysian Police, Immigration Department, Sabah State Health Department, Ministry of Health, Civil Defense Force, State Home Affairs and Research Office, Smart Sabah and Welfare Services Department which were involved in the operation.