Cops seek information on death of teacher at Miri Hospital

MIRI (June 30): Individuals who have any further information on the case of a male teacher who died at the Miri Hospital on June 21 are urged to come to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed that they had received a police report on the death of the 38-year-old local at the hospital.

“Following the police report, a sudden death investigation paper has been opened to identify the cause of the death.

“The police would like to advise the public not to speculate on this case because it will disrupt the investigation.

“Individuals who have any further information regarding this incident are asked to come to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said those with relevant information can also contact the police station chief Insp Nixon Malang on 085-433730.