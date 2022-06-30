DAP S’wak chairman faults banks for inability to resolve financial fraud

KUCHING (June 30): Banks in the country, with their financial might and capabilities, do not seem to be able to tackle the issue of bank account hacking software and applications, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

With bank account hacking software and applications seen to be everywhere in the internet, he said it begs the question as to whether the banks have invested sufficiently in internet banking safety features.

“The banking sector has moved aggressively towards internet banking in the name of cost savings and efficiency. Bank Negara’s policy is also pushing for internet banking. As a result, bank customers were compelled to adapt to this new culture of internet banking.

“Yet, their money is not safe with the internet banking system and there are insufficient safeguards for their money in banks and this should not be allowed in our financial system, where individuals are left to the mercy of these internet banking fraudsters,” said Chong in a statement yesterday.

Unless the banks are directed to absorb such fraud losses, Chong said the banks will be reluctant to invest in systems to safeguard their customers’ money and it is thus Bank Negara Malaysia’s role to ensure that the public’s money is well protected by the system.

To support his argument, Chong said he had received another complaint from an internet banking fraud victim yesterday and this time it involved a female victim.

According to Chong, her money and fixed deposit in two of her accounts in two banks were transferred out recently.

“On June 28, 2022 the victim (identified by Chong as ‘Miss Bong’) had downloaded an application onto her spare phone. Within an hour, there were four unauthorised transfers of funds from her bank account to an e-commerce platform Lazada account.

“The four transfers involved sums of RM14,800, RM9,038, RM13,102 and RM9,884, and a total sum of RM46,824 from her account were all transferred to the Lazada account.

“In just a matter of two hours, she has lost a large part of her lifetime savings,” said Chong.

Chong said the victim immediately took action to notify the bank and Lazada via email and lodged a police report and he had also issued a letter to Bank Negara Malaysia, the bank and Lazada to urge for quick intervention to help her recover her loss.

Though the victim may be faulted for downloading an application in her handphone, Chong said the thought of one simple application being able to withdraw so much money from a person’s bank accounts without their knowledge and even fixed deposit account is most disturbing and scary.

He also disclosed that in the recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of such internet banking fraud and unlike cash transactions, e-banking transactions can be easily traced with just some clicks of buttons.

“Yet, it seems that e-banking fraud victims are left defenceless and the banks are not helping much to retrieve their money. Bank Negara Malaysia, banks and all e-commerce shopping platforms must act in a concerted effort to address such issues.

“The banks should not be pushing the buck to the internet shopping platform or vice versa. They must work together to trace the money trail and bring those fraudsters to book,” he said.