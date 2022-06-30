Deputy Minister: Opening of Borneo Cultures Museum a roaring success

MIRI (June 30): Borneo Cultures Museum has opened to a roaring success with over 45,000 visitors monthly since its opening, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew.

He informed that since the state opened its doors for tourism in April this year, the spanking new RM330-million museum has been a star attraction in the state capital, with Sarawakians constituting over half of the visitors to the museum while the rest were from Peninsular Malaysia and other parts of the world.

“We have recorded 275,861 visitors or an average of over 45,000 visitors monthly (since the opening of the new museum to the public in March this year), and this is a must-visit place in Kuching for many Sarawakians from other divisions,” he said.

With a total of 6,726 square metres of exhibition space, Borneo Cultures Museum is the second largest museum in Southeast Asia.

Ting said this when launching the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019 Roadshow in Miri yesterday to create greater awareness and interest on heritage conservation and restoration and management.

The Borneo Cultures Museum has already been honoured with two royal visits from Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, underscoring its wide-ranging attractions.

It will be accepting walk-in visitors starting July 1 instead of through bookings currently.

The deputy minister said this development is in tandem with plans by the state government to put tourism on track to achieve the target of 1.2 million visitors to the state this year in line with its Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

The state has recorded 439,150 visitors as of May 31 this year, and is confident that it will achieve the target of 1.2 million visitor arrivals and targeted revenue of RM3.2 billion from tourists.

Ting said the Rainforest World Music Festival on May 17-19 in Kuching attracted a big crowd of 12,000 visitors while Borneo Jazz Festival in Miri on June 24-26 was another big draw.

He said Sarawak has plenty of tourism attractions as it is rich in culture, history, historical sites and buildings that have a glorious past while its natural beauty is globally recognised.

The state has already lined up Niah National Park as the second in the state to be recognised as a Unesco World Natural Heritage site after Mulu National Park.

“This nomination has taken a lot of tourists’ interest globally and it will boost tourism in Sarawak, especially in Miri Division,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Museum Department director Tazudin Mohtar, in his speech read out by deputy director Dayang Morzanah Awang Haddy, said implementation of the ordinance is vital to ensuring preservation of Sarawak’s rich heritage and culture for future generations.

It will enhance holistic management of the state’s heritage and add value to buildings, monuments and sites that will draw in domestic and international tourists and researchers, he added.

Museum Department head of collection section Dora Jok spoke on Sarawak antiques and cultural items management while conservation head Nicholas Daby Henry Atie talked on findings of Brooke era mini-hydro dam at Canada Hill, Japanese landing craft at Tanjong Lobang in Miri and steam engine boiler at Asam Paya in Baram.