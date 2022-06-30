Dr Mahathir insists not uncooperative in Pulau Batu Puteh inquiry

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today denied being uncooperative or making last minute objections to Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s appointment as chairman of the special task force to review territorial laws over the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge.

The former two-time prime minister insisted that he had voiced his disapproval of Apandi’s appointment as early as May, adding that it was the government that had not responded to his assertion that the former attorney general (AG) had a conflict of interest that should prevent him from chairing the task force.

“Wasn’t the law minister informed of my earlier objections? I am prepared to give any cooperation for any proceedings or interviews if the committee is made up of individuals with no personal interest.

“This is my right under the law. I am sorely disappointed when there is a law minister who still fails to understand the basis of the law, more so in issues involving the country’s sovereignty,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement.

He elaborated on his objection to Apandi’s appointment as the latter had initiated a legal case against his removal as AG under the Pakatan Harapan government in 2018, which created the conflict of interest.

“Moreover, Apandi is the petitioner in this case and appointing him to lead this committee is against the rule of law and natural justice which clearly states that ‘no man shall be the judge of his own cause’.

“Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali should have been retained as the petitioner or asked to turn witness,” Dr Mahathir said.

The Langkawi MP was replying to news reports citing de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who accused the former of being late in raising objections to Apandi’s appointment and refusing to cooperate with the task force’s inquiry.

According to Dr Mahathir, a letter expressing his objection to Apandi’s appointment was submitted on May 23, but was ignored.

Instead, Dr Mahathir said he was asked to attend an interview session with the task force’s Sub-Committee on Tort of Misfeasance scheduled for June 28.

He said he once again wrote in to voice his disapproval over Apandi’s position on June 21.

Several local news media reported Dr Mahathir turning up at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya for the interview two days ago, only to walk out after learning that Apandi was still its chairman.

Apart from Apandi, Dr Mahathir said he also raised objections to the appointment of private lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu to the task force.

Baljit is acting for Apandi in the latter’s suit over his sacking as AG against the Malaysian government and Dr Mahathir.

The special task force was formed with specific objectives to review and study the legal options for Malaysia, as well carrying out investigations relating to the withdrawal of the review application at the International Court of Justice in 2018.

Ownership of Pulau Batu Puteh was awarded in 2008 to Singapore, which calls it Pedra Branca while Malaysia was recognised as the owner of Middle Rocks; ownership of South Ledge was recognised as belonging to the state in the territorial waters in which it is located. — Malay Mail