Dr Sim: Prepare for highly infectious Covid-19 sub-variants (Video)

BINTULU (June 30): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has warned Sarawakians that highly-infectious Covid-19 Omicron sub-variants have been detected in the state.

As such, he stressed Sarawakians must continue looking after themselves and their families.

In a video posted on Facebook today, the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government called on the people to be ready for the Omicron sub-variant.

“It is a matter of time, because our border has opened,” he said.

He pointed out although Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been lifted, the people still need to protect themselves from being infected.

“Get ourselves ready for the sub-variants as many countries have endured a fifth wave.

“Our second booster doses are not only for those eligible but also for those with high-risk occupations.

“Please go to the nearest clinics or private hospitals for free second Covid dose vaccination,” he added.

Director of the Institute of Health and Community Medicine of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Prof Dr David Pereira recently said several cases of the highly infectious Omicron Covid-19 variants, namely the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 sub-lineages, have been detected in Sarawak.

In a report to State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, he said the institute detected the first incidences of BA.2.12.1 from a case in Kuching and a BA.5 from a case in Sibu in the last week of May.

“Subsequently, an additional case of BA 2.12.1 and three cases of BA.5 were detected in Kuching through the second and third week of June,” he said in the report for March 1 to June 16.

Over the period, a total of 1,229 samples of positive cases obtained state-wide were successfully sequenced, where all were detected as the B.1.1.529 Omicron Variant of Concern (VOC).

From these, he said the BA.2 variant continued to be the dominant circulating sub variant, with multiple minor sub-lineages detected.

Dr Pereira said the World Health Organisation (WHO) had previously flagged the BA.2.12.1 and the BA.5 sub-lineages as highly infectious with faster transmission rates over the parent Omicron VOC.

In the light of this development, he advised the public to be aware of the heightened risk of an increase in infection rates in Sarawak.

“They are strongly advised, as well, to get their booster shot if they have not done so, particularly for individuals with comorbidities and those above 60 years old,” he stressed.