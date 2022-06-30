Fadillah: Highway Digital Network project enables Malaysia to become strategic big data hub

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The RM300 million Highway Digital Network project, which is expected to be fully completed in 2025, will make Malaysia a strategic big data hub in the Asean region.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government had approved the project to construct and operate fiber optic cables along highways, to MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), under the supervision of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

“This new telecommunications infrastructure, with low latency technology along the country’s major highways, will be able to provide users with seamless access to broadband traffic, at both the domestic and international levels.

“Cities and rural areas will be connected with a total of 4,000 Points of Interconnect (POI) which will enable high broadband coverage and will also contribute to the improved delivery of online public services, such as public health facilities, open access to education, and an improved transportation system,” he said at the launching of the project here today.

He said the availability of this digital network infrastructure, broadband network coverage, open access and competitive pricing gained by all telecommunications providers would benefit not only the local community but also small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other service sectors.

Fadillah said the project would also enable a shift for businesses to transform from face-to-face transactions to digital-platform businesses and reduce business boundaries from one place to another.

“Indirectly, the people will benefit by having a wider selection of goods and services at optimal prices and higher quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, MSAR managing director Saiful Husni Samak said the project would be built along the highway in Peninsular Malaysia in stages, through three phases of construction.

“The Phase 1 network is the installation of fiber optic cables from Johor Baru to Bukit Kayu Hitam. The Phase 2 network will involve highways in the Klang Valley while the Phase 3 network will connect the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Once these secured networks have been developed, Malaysian ministries and departments, such as the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police will be provided access while the LLM and concession companies under LLM will also benefit from the improved highway network services, such as free wi-fi facilities for their R&R areas and along the highway,” he said. – Bernama