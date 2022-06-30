Healthcare workers remain focused on job despite criticism

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): The Sabah Medical Services Union (SMSU) has called on nurses to remain focused on the job despite the ongoing criticism on nurses in government hospitals.

Its president, Ajulahin Japin, said despite the demoralising and offensive remarks hurled at the healthcare workers through the social media, there is still much public empathy shown to nurses.

Ajulahin who is also the secretary of Sabah Cuepacs, said this at a gathering of 100 nurses to show solidarity support to those nurses affected by the unkind remarks.

He said healthcare workers, especially nurses have been working under extremely difficult circumstances ever since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Despite working under difficult conditions the patience and professionalism shown are very much appreciated by the public. The efficiency and dedication displayed by healthcare workers are always appreciated by the majority and this helps in ensuring an efficient delivery system,” said Ajulahin.

The union also takes note of all positive comments made by netizens and which plays a vital role in rejuvenating service delivery to the public. On the same note, Ajulahin hopes that the authorities will give special attention to the human resources requirement of all health facilities with emphasis to fill up vacant posts and also creating new ones in order to meet the challenges and expectations of the public.

Lately many negative remarks had been posted in social media by netizens targeting nurses especially due to an unfortunate incident at a government health facility following a stillbirth.

Ajulahin pointed out that it is definitely heartbreaking to experience the loss of a human life.

Nevertheless the incident is now the subject of an ongoing investigation by the health authority.

“We support the recent call by the state Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister (Datuk Shahelmey Yahya) urging netizens to not continue their attacks on nurses thereby tarnishing the image of the nursing profession as a whole.

“Any outcome of the investigation will surely provide a fair insight to what had transpired leading to the stillbirth and appropriate action to be taken by the authority,” he said in a statement on Thursday.