International law should be observed on South China Sea – Australia

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): The international law, international norms and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea should be observed with regards to the South China Sea, said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“The international law, international law norms and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, these principles matter.

“They matter not only to claimant states but they matter to all states in the region.

“A great deal of our trade transits the South China Sea. There is a reason why it is important to have international law observed.

“That’s the position Australia will continue to take and the countries of the region will continue to take,” she said when asked about Australia’s role in maintaining security in the South China Sea during her walkabout at Foh Sang, accompanied by Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, here on Thursday.

On the extensive visa delays for Malaysians wanting to visit Australia, Penny said the issue had been raised to her by people in Malaysia.

“There has been a backlog and we are conscious of the delays for people who want to come to Australia.”

She assured that the High Commission was working hard to get through the backlogs.

Penny also hoped there would be more links between Sabah and Australia.

“Obviously having a Foreign Minister who is Sabahan by birth and is from East Malaysia, we hope that there will be more links.

“We did discuss that obviously education is important and there are some industry links. But we have got more work to do.”

She said this visit primarily focused on people-to-people engagement.

“I am grateful and honoured that so many politicians and dignitaries from different parts of the political spectrum and from the community have been willing to engage with me. It has been very, really humbling.”

On another note, Penny said her personal story, which is similar to many Australians who were born overseas or whose parents were born overseas who have connections with South East Asia and other countries, would contribute to reminding people in the region and throughout the world that Australia is a modern, diverse, multicultural society which is keen to continue engaging with the region.

She said Australia has a longstanding relationship with Malaysia with deep people-to-people ties, as well as strong defence and strategic ties.

“We have got people like my father and many, many other Malaysians who studied in Australia. We still have lots of Malaysians studying in Australia.

“So we have strong people-to-people links, and what the Foreign Ministers and members of the government and the community can do is continue to build that relationship.”