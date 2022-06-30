Kadoh Agundong, Sabah veteran politician, dies at 74

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Veteran Sabah politician, Datuk Kadoh Agundong, has passed away at about midnight at a hospital here.

The former state Cabinet member was 74 years old.

Kadoh, who had been a Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice president, was dubbed the ‘giant killer’ after defeating the Berjaya party president, Datuk Harris Salleh, a former Sabah chief minister, in the 1985 general election.

He passed away at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hospital.

His nephew Stanis Buandi confirmed his passing when met at the annual PBS delegates conference at Dewan Hakka today.

Stanis said the deceased had been ill for a long time before he was admitted in the hospital for several months.

Kadoh’s emains will be brought to Kg. Pulong-Napingging today.

Kadoh leaves behind his wife, Catherine Soledad Kadoh, 60, four children and grandchildren.

He was the former Melalap assemblyman and Ulu Padas Member of Parliament. He had also served as Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, and Local Government and Housing Minister during the PBS government.

He joined Parti Warisan Sabah on Dec 21, 2019.