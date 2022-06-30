Kuching motorcyclist fined RM1,000 for hurting policeman

KUCHING (June 30): A man was fined RM1,000 in default three weeks’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for attempting to cause hurt to a policeman with intention to prevent him from discharging his duty on June 27.

Abang Mohammad Salihin Abang Sa-Hibul, 28, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who meted out the sentence under Section 332 of the Penal Code.

The Section, read together with Section 511 of the same Code, carries a jail term up to three years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Abang Mohammad Salihin committed the offence against a 34-year-old policeman at around 5.30pm on June 27, 2022, at Lorong Demak Maju 1B here.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and his two colleagues were on patrolling duty at the said area when they noticed the accused riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

The victim then ordered the accused to stop his motorcycle for inspection and asked him for his identity card, driving licence, and the motorcycle’s road tax.

Abang Mohammad Salihin however refused to cooperate and acted in an aggressive manner by swinging his hand towards the victim before fleeing.

He was caught after a pursuit of about 200 metres by the victim.

Further investigation revealed that the accused reacted in such a manner because he was scared of being caught without a driving licence.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.