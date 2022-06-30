Lorry driver, attendant hurt after crash

KUCHING (June 30): A cargo lorry driver and his attendant were hurt after their vehicle were said to have rear-ended another lorry at Mile 19 Jalan Kuching – Serian around 10pm last night.

Due to the impact, the driver was pinned inside the lorry’s cabin, and rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Siburan station had to use a special tool to free him.

It was believed that the driver suffered a broken left leg.

The lorry attendant was however pulled out of the wreck by the members of the public earlier.

Both victims, aged 24 years-old, were later sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

The driver of the other cargo lorry, 23, was not physically injured in the accident.