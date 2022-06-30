MetMalaysia: Tropical Storm Chaba 1,025km from Kudat, not significant threat

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm (Chaba) which was detected at the latitude of 15.7 north and longitude 114.1 east, approximately 531km southeast of Wenqu, Hainan Island, China.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, informed that the storm was moving west at a speed of 15km per hour with a maximum wind speed of 65km per hour.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is about 1,025km northwest of Kudat, Sabah, and it does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia. — Bernama