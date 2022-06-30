Thursday, June 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»MetMalaysia: Tropical Storm Chaba 1,025km from Kudat, not significant threat

MetMalaysia: Tropical Storm Chaba 1,025km from Kudat, not significant threat

0
Posted on Nation

Screengrab shows Tropical Storm Chaba forming in the South China Sea. — Screengrab from YouTube/Weather Report TV

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on a tropical storm (Chaba) which was detected at the latitude of 15.7 north and longitude 114.1 east, approximately 531km southeast of Wenqu, Hainan Island, China.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, informed that the storm was moving west at a speed of 15km per hour with a maximum wind speed of 65km per hour.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is about 1,025km northwest of Kudat, Sabah, and it does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia. — Bernama

Recommended Posts