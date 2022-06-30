Minister: Fake news affecting supply of subsidised cooking oil in market

PUTRAJAYA (June 30): False news that apparently the supply of one kilogramme subsidised cooking oil would be stopped from July 1 caused the people to buy huge quantities of the subsidised cooking oil, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said such panic buying caused a shortage of cooking oil in the market.

“We are studying the supply thoroughly. The matter was discussed just now and the minister gave assurance that several measures would be taken to ensure adequate supply.

“We have discussed certain specific measures earlier which I do not need to mention here but on the question of insufficient cooking oil, we have certain approaches to improve in future.

“The amount we subsidise every month (that is) at 60,000 tonnes a month should be more than enough unless there are certain things that happen which we need to manage better,” he said.

He told reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation here today. – Bernama