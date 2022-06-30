Miri man jailed a day, fined RM10,000 for drink driving

MIRI (June 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to one day in prison and fined him RM10,000 in default two months’ jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court also ordered for Chang Cheung Soon’s driving licence to be suspended for two years.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted the 33-year-old on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020).

The Section provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000 and up to two years in jail, in addition to disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a minimum of two years.

According to the facts of the case, Chang was charged with having a blood alcohol level of 80mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100, while driving along Jalan Brighton here at 12.17am on May 19.

Chang appealed for a lenient sentence as this was his first offence.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by counsel.