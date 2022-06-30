New chicken retail ceiling prices won’t cover rising operating costs, says association

KUCHING (June 30): The new standard chicken retail ceiling prices in the state will not be able to cover the rising operating costs of poultry farmers, said the Sarawak Livestock Breeders Association.

Broiler Section head Sia Khiok Hui said at RM9.80 in Kuching, the new retail ceiling price of standard chicken is a mere 50 sen more than the previous maximum price of RM9.30.

“The new minimum wage of RM1,500 has come into effect, and the ever-increasing price of chicken feed are adding to the operating costs of poultry farmers.

“The 50 sen of increase in the ceiling retail price of standard chicken is not enough to break even. Many poultry farmers are struggling,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Sia said he feared many poultry farms may eventually face the possibility of closure.

He conceded that the government subsidy of RM1.40 had helped many poultry farmers to cushion the impact of rising operating costs.

“The government has not announced whether it will continue to provide this subsidy, but we hope that if the subsidy is continued, it will be maintained at RM1.40,” he said.

Sia pointed out the ceiling retail prices of standard chicken in Sabah had always been higher than those set in Sarawak.

According to him, the operating costs in Sarawak are similar to Sabah and higher than those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It has puzzled us why the ceiling retail prices of standard chicken in Sabah are always higher compared to those in Sarawak, because our operating costs are more or less the same,” he said.

In a list of maximum prices for chicken and eggs, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry announced that retail prices for standard chicken in Kuching, Lundu, Bau, Serian, Simunjan, Samarahan, Asajaya, Sibu, Kanowit, Selangau, Miri, Marudi, Bintulu, Tatau, Sebauh, Sarikei, Julau, Pakan, Meradong, Mukah, Dalat, Matu, and Daro would be fixed at RM9.80 per kg.

It will be RM10.50 per kg in Sri Aman, Saratok, Betong, and Lubok Antu.

For Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song, and Belaga, the maximum retail price per kg is RM11.40.

Limbang and Lawas will see the highest retail ceiling price at RM12.90 per kg.

The new retail ceiling prices will take effect from tomorrow until Aug 31.