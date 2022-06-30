Pandelela-Tze Liang finish fifth in team event

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The partnership of national divers Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Ooi Tze Liang only managed fifth place in the mixed 3m and 10m team event at the 2022 World Championships, late last night.

The event, which is a combination of 10m platform and 3m springboard, saw Pandelela-Tze Liang accumulate a total of 350.25 points at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Chinese divers triumphed in the event as Olympic and world champion Quan Hongchan and partner Bai Yuming amassed 391.40 points in total to deliver China’s historic 100th gold medal in the World Championships.

French pair Alexis Jandard-Jade Gillet (358.50 points) and Great Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix-James Heatly (357.60) took home the silver and bronze respectively.

Later, in the mixed 3m springboard event, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Ng Yan Yee ended up in seventh place with 275.46 points.

Powerhouse China again topped the podium through Lin Shan-Zhu Zifeng (324.15), followed by Italians Chiara Pellacani-Matteo Santoro (293.55) and James Heatly-Grace Reid (287.61). — Bernama