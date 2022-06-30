Queen to grace ACWW Southeast Asia, Far East conference in Kuching

KUCHING (June 30): Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be gracing the 13th Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) Area Conference for Southeast Asia and the Far East at Grand Margherita Hotel here from July 4 to 6.

Hosted by Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes, the organisation’s chairwoman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail said the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Diversity is Our Strength.’

“This is not the first time we are hosting the conference. We have in fact hosted the conference four times previously with the first one in 1964,” said Norhyati at their ACWW headquarters at Green Road here yesterday.

She said aims of the conference were to build networks and initiate collaborations with women within and outside the country, as well as uncover new learning and share knowledge through the conference’s plenary session.

About 200 international and local delegates will be attending the conference, including from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, as well as from Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang and Sabah.

Norhyati said the Raja Permaisuri Agong will be gracing the conference on the second day, July 5, when she will be giving the official opening speech.

Distinguished figures who will be attending the conference are the state Governor’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the Premier of Sarawak’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, state Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and ACWW World President Magdie de Kock.

Norhyati said the organising committee had invested great efforts to ensure the conference would proceed smoothly and she hoped the event will also augur well for the state tourism industry.

The delegates will also be visiting Sarawak Cultural Village, Borneo Cultures Museum, and maybe the Keringkam and Songket Gallery.