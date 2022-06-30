Sabah records 154 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Sabah recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which was a decrease of nine cases from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said eight districts showed a decrease in cases while six districts saw an increase.

He said two districts registered a significant reduction in cases, namely Kota Kinabalu with 72 cases (-7) and Penampang with 29 cases (-10).

Meanwhile, he said three districts recorded an obvious increase, namely Kudat with 11 cases (+9), Sandakan with 12 cases (+5) and Beaufort with five cases (+5).

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 14 districts recorded no new infection.

He added that 151 out of the 154 cases were in Category 1 and 2, while Category 3, 4 and 5 each recorded one case.