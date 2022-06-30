Sarawak State Secretary Jaul Samion retires at 64

BINTULU (June 30): Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion clocked out for the last time today after serving in the state civil service for over 42 years.

Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki will be taking over his duty as acting State Secretary, according to the State Public Information Unit (Ukas) in a statement.

Jaul, 64, has held the post since August 22, 2019.

Prior to holding the state secretary post, he was the deputy state secretary (Rural Transformation) from Aug 8 2016 to May 16 2019 before acting as the state secretary from May 17 to Aug 21, 2019.

He was the second Iban ethnic civil servant to hold the position of Sarawak state secretary after his appointment was evaluated based on his extensive experience in the civil service.

The handing over ceremony was done at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching this afternoon, witnessed by Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and directors from other units under the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

During the event, Jaul also handed over duties of the Immigration and Labour Management Unit (Ilmu) to Abu Bakar.

Ilmu was established in Oct 2021, with the role of facilitating and regulating the entry of foreigners into Sarawak in an effort to improve security and safeguard the interests of the state.