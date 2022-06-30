SDMC always prepared for any eventuality, says Uggah

KUCHING (June 30): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is prepared for any eventuality such as floods and fires, says its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Based on MetMalaysia’s prediction of the water levels reaching above-average in western Sarawak until October, the Deputy Premier said SDMC was prepared for the monsoon season.

“This is a routine and from our recent meeting, we have identified several areas in the state that are prone to natural disasters,” he said on the last day of University Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) convocation in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

He added the SDMC was now preparing for possible dry weather and flooding in Miri, particularly in Baram, which is susceptible to floods and (peat soil) fires.

“We have a structure in the committee operating at district, divisional, and state levels, involving the police, health and welfare departments,” said Uggah.

He added that for areas in Sarawak not reachable by telephone and internet, the residents could hear the latest news through a free radio service.

Uggah also said SDMC had deployed emergency community response teams in several areas of the state, to prepare and lead the community in the event of a flood or fires.

“They will mobilize the people to move out from the flooded areas to safer and higher grounds,” he added.