Sipitang to become production hub for fruits, livestock

SIPITANG (June 30): Sipitang will become a production hub for quality local fruits and livestock for the domestic and export market when the Sipitang Halal Agri Plantation Economic Development Hub (SHAPE) spanning 2,798 hectares (ha) at Kampung Iburu here is fully completed.

SHAPE will be developed by Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) with an estimated investment of RM167 million to attract investors to Iburu.

SLDB general manager Syaheddrul R. Joddari said the project will be implemented in two phases, whereby the first phase involves Iburu Commercial Area owned by SLDB covering an area of 1,252 ha with a development cost of RM96.8 million.

“The second phase involves Iburu Agropolitan Area with a proposed area of 1,133 ha that incurs a cost of RM70.2 million.”

He said SHAPE’s concept that is based on modern agriculture focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of fresh and dried food for the local market as well as export to Brunei Darussalam which is a hub for halal food supply in the South East Asia region.

Syaheddrul said that at a groundbreaking ceremony for SHAPE in Kg Iburu on Tuesday. The event was officiated by Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

He said SHAPE aims to contribute to the state revenue through export activities that will contribute towards increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sabah.

He said the initiative will also help reduce Sabah’s dependency on imports because the hub comprises three components, namely Horticulture Zone (ginger, avocado, pineapple and durian), Agriculture Zone (coconut and coffee), Livestock Zone (cattle and goat), Administration, Commercial, Research and Development Zone.

“We hope to produce more competitive and sustainable young agropreneurs, as well as create job opportunities to rural communities.

“The first phase is expected to create 284 job opportunities and 264 in the second phase.

“The project will benefit around 2,500 people around Kg Iburu,” he said, adding that the community will achieve high income through their involvement in the various economic and job opportunities.

Syaheddrul said SLDB had also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on collaboration to cultivate musang king durian and avocado, as well as increase the production of high potential fruits, with Koperasi Keluarga Balang Basi (KBB) that involves 50 participants and Koperasi Kg Iburu Sipitang Berhad (KKISB) with 32 participants.

Also present was Sipitang district officer Awangku Raimy Pg Abd Rahman.