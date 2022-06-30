Source: Term for Sarawak councillors extended another six months

SIBU (June 30): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government is expected to renew the term of service for councillors across the state for another six months.

A source told The Borneo Post that local councils are expected to receive letters of confirmation for the councillors next week.

The term for councillors actually expires today.

“(The term of service of current councillors) has been extended for another six months,” said the source.

The two local councils here are the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

SMC has 31 councillors headed by Clarence Ting, while there are 32 councillors serving under SRDC, where Sempurai Petrus Ngelai is chairman.

Councillors are appointed by the state government and usually serve for a term of two years.

Last year, 758 councillors across the state had their service extended for one term effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.