Special Public Service Dept team to study four-day working week

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The Public Service Department (JPA) has set up a special team to study the implementation of a four-day working week following a request for a thorough analysis from various parties.

“The team will research on behalf of the government which sectors, as well as maximum and minimum working hours based on the Employment Act 1955, before making a decision,”

JPA director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, told reporters after launching an enforcement integrity module (MIP) at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) today.

He said a lot of things have to be ironed out because there are many different kinds of jobs now, while working days and breaks will need to be examined.

“A few countries in Europe have implemented the four-day working week, but only for certain jobs,” he said, while adding that the study won’t take long.

The four-day working week took the spotlight in early June after it was implemented for 3,000 employees in 70 UK companies without cuts to their pay.

Regarding the MIP which encompassed submodules such as “Integrity is a Reflection of You and Your Organisation”, Mohd Shafiq said: “It would contribute to strengthening integrity and good governance.”

IIM chief executive officer, Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (prevention), Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali, also attended the launch. – Bernama