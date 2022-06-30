Tip-off from home minister leads cops to fake IC ring headed by Sabah party president

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): The police busted a syndicate making illegal documents for non-Malaysian citizens following a tip-off from Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Two local men Mohd Arshad Abdul Mualap and Mohd Amkah said to be the masterminds behind the syndicate were charged at the Shah Alam High Court today under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

They were said to have offered non-Malaysian citizens special cards that would allow them privileges in Malaysia with the promise of them eventually getting a legitimate IC.

“I got a tip-off from a non-Malaysian while I was overseas. I then informed the inspector-general of police and we formed a special task force to catch them.

“I would like to remind the public that only four types of IC are recognised in Malaysia: Blue, Red, Green and Brown.

“Do not trust these syndicates as they are engaged in criminal activities and many have been duped by them,” said Hamzah during a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

In addition, Hamzah said Mohd Arshad had influence in Sabah as he has a registered political party called Sabah People’s Unity Party of which he has been the president since 2017.

The syndicate is said to have cheated hundreds of people into thinking the fake cards would offer them the same privileges as Malaysians, for example, public hospital treatment. – Malay Mail