Unimas convo ends with 3,695 receiving scrolls

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 30): The three-day Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Commemorative Convocation ceremony held at Tunku Abdul Rahman Hall (DeTAR PUTRA) concluded yesterday with a total of 3,695 graduates receiving their scrolls from newly-appointed Pro-Chancellor Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier commended the graduates for their effort and hard work, while at the same time extended his due recognition to all parents and family members for their care and support.

“Nothing is more beautiful and meaningful than to see their achievement here today. Education is the only thing that no one can take away from you,” he said in his address.

Uggah, alongside Unimas Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi had on Tuesday presented scrolls to 581 graduates from the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEP); 155 from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FPSK); and 575 from the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSSK).

Mohamad Kadim meanwhile urged the scholars to make good use of the knowledge, skills and experience gained from their university life for their next journey.