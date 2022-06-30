Woman dies, two others hurt in single-vehicle crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (June 30): A woman was killed while two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash along Jalan Bintulu-Miri at 2.27pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, the deceased was identified as Haniza Raini from Kampung Kuala Suai, Niah.

He said the 40-year-old who sat at the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver identified as Mohamad Amin Mat from Kampung Baru, Sebuan Besar Bintulu suffered a broken right hand and injuries to his face.

Another female passenger with no identification document sustained a broken left leg and also face injuries.

Wan Kamarudin said all three victims were pulled out from the wreckage by members of the public before the arrival of the rescue team.

He said the injured victims were taken to a hospital for treatment while the deceased body was handed over to the police for further action.