Zahid tells govt to dissolve ‘failed’ Muhyiddin-led National Recovery Council

KUALA LUMPUR (June 30): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the government to dissolve the National Recovery Council (NRC) chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, claiming it has failed its job of leading Malaysia’s post-pandemic economic recuperation.

The Bagan Datuk MP said the new special task force assigned to tackle the rising inflation in Malaysia makes the NRC moot, adding that the government should instead, let the ministries work together to resolve the issues.

“The National Recovery Council is only a platform to give Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the opportunity to raise the image of himself and his party and not necessarily speak on behalf of the people and the interests of the country.

“The National Recovery Council has failed. It is time for the government to dissolve this council and give space to the ministries and ministers from hosting and attending this ineffective council meeting,” Zahid said in a statement today.

He also suggested that the NRC’s advisory role be undertaken by a think tank like Khazanah Research Institute as well.

He further suggested that Muhyiddin use other platforms to advise the government on policies.

The current Cabinet yesterday approved the formation of a special task force to combat inflation and rising cost of living in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement yesterday that the task force will be in charge of collating information from all ministries, relevant agencies, as well as public feedback before coming up with strategies and coordinating efforts to counter rising inflation and price hikes.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said last week that NRC will continue to serve as an advisory body to the government, especially on issues involving the well-being and comfort of the people.

He said the council would always give its views and thoughts, but it was up to the government to accept them or not. — Malay Mail