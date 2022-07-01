135 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Sabah recorded 135 new Covid-19 cases on July 1 with most of the patients in Category 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement said 134 from the 135 cases were asymptomatic (Category 1) or displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

Meanwhile, one patient was treated under Category 4.

“Overall not much changes on the case numbers compared to the previous days.

Kota Kinabalu recorded 56 cases (-16), Kudat 0 cases (-11) and Beaufort 0 cases (-5). Putatan recorded nine cases (+9) and Penampang 37 cases (+8),” he said.

Seven districts recorded reducing number of infections while five districts are showing increasing numbers compared to June 30.

A total of 15 districts did not record any positive cases in the past 24 hours.