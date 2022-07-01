Annuar: No more ‘iron wall’ between govt, Opposition

KUALA LUMPUR (July 1): The government will continue to ensure the country’s political stability to safeguard the well-being and welfare of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in the face of the post-pandemic and the transition phase to endemic, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the “iron wall” approach, between the government and the opposition, no longer applies because political stability to safeguard the welfare of Malaysian families is more important.

“(The government) must ensure that the country’s political situation is stable, even though we (the government) have to sacrifice by working, sharing, and planning with the opposition as we were used to be separated by an “iron wall” before.

“The ego must be buried deeply, the excessive faction must be pushed away, solo politics, recklessness, the sense that everything can be done on our own is not the right formula for now… we need the principle of al-ta’ayush (co-exist), togetherness and consensus,” he said.

He said this during the launching ceremony of the logo and theme for the 2022 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at Angkasapuri here today. — Bernama

